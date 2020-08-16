Reports | Mauricio Pochettino the prime candidate to replace Quique Setien at Barcelona

According to reports from the Guardian, former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is Barcelona’s top choice to replace Quqiue Setien as the club’s manager for the upcoming season. The former Real Betis boss was appointed only in January but hasn’t impressed in his short spell at Camp Nou.

Following their historic 8-2 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich, Barcelona are reportedly set to make drastic changes across the board to their team. ESPN has reported that they are set to sell a whole catalogue of players including the likes of Jordi Alba, Luis Suarez and many others. Not only that, reports have indicated that manager Quique Setien’s time at the club is coming to an end with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano already reporting that the Barca boss has been sacked.

However, while there has been no official confirmation from the club as of now, they have already started the search for replacements and the Guardian has reported that Mauricio Pochettino is their top choice. The former Tottenham boss has been out of a job after parting ways with the North Londoners towards the end of 2019 but is Barcelona’s top choice to replace Setien although he isn't the only name on the shortlist.

Furthermore, the Guardian has reported that Xavi Hernandez, Thierry Henry, and Ronald Koeman are also on the shortlist as all three men fit the profile that the club are looking for especially since Pochettino has distanced himself from the Barcelona gig in the past but recently confessed that he would be open to the job. The Argentine admitted as much in an interview recently and confirmed that he would keep his mind open if the club did make an approach.

“I was trying to quash the rumours [at the time] in a dramatic way. I’m not arrogant and I didn’t like saying that. Maybe I wouldn’t do it now, because you never know what will happen,” Pochettino said in an interview with El País last month.