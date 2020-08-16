One day Manchester City will break the barrier to reach Champions League semi-finals, admits Pep Guardiola

In the end, the 2019/20 proved not to be Manchester City ’s and Pep Guardiola as the Cityzens crashed out of the Champions League’s quarter-finals after a sensational loss to Lyon. The English side walked into the tie as the favourites to not only progress into the semi-finals but as favourites to win the tournament but instead were humbled by Rudi Garcia and his side. It saw City succumbed to a 3-1 loss with them struggling to create too many chances.

That means that their search for a European title continues with Manchester City’s last triumph on that stage being their 1970’s UEFA Cup Winner’s Cup. Yet City boss Pep Guardiola admitted that he believes his side have what it takes to break the barrier and reach the semi-finals. The Spaniard further added that a team needs to be perfect in the Champions League and that is something his side wasn’t which is why Lyon won.

"It is what it is. One day we will break the gap to the semi-finals. Second-half was okay, we were there, I had the feeling we were better, but you have to be perfect in this competition and we weren't. Sometimes you have to break this [barrier to the semis]. The team over last few years deserves it. Maybe one day we'll break this gap," Guardiola said reported Goal.