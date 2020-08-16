No formal offer for Kai Havertz but he has confirmed his desire to make next step, reveals Fernando Carro

Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro has confirmed that Kai Havertz has told the club that he wants to take the next step in his career but there has been no formal offer. The Bundesliga starlet has been heavily linked with a move away from Germany this summer with Chelsea his top suitor.

With Bayer Leverkusen’s foray into the Europa League now officially over, the German side will have to keep to their promise of opening discussions for Kai Havertz. The German starlet has been heavily linked with a move away from Leverkusen after his performances over the last few seasons although Bayern Munich have stepped out of the conversation. That has left Chelsea as Havertz’s top suitor although the Blues’ aren’t willing to spend the €100 million that Leverkusen are asking for.

The Stamford Bridge side were reportedly looking at a move somewhere in the region of €76 million-plus add-ons with that offer reportedly rejected by Leverkusen. Reports have further indicated that personal terms between Havertz and Chelsea are already done which has seen Fernando Carro admit that Havertz has told the club about his plans for the future. The Leverkusen CEO confirmed that the German midfielder has told the club about his desire to take the next step but there has been no formal offer as of yet.

“It has always been clear that there will be talks once the Europa League is over for us. Still, there is no formal offer yet. Kai has told us about his desire to make the next step. Whether that can be materialised soon, I can't say at the moment,” Carro said reported Goal.

"There are several clubs who have Kai in their plans for the future. I know what he wants to do, but of course I'm not going to give it away, it's up to him. Perhaps the crucial call will come today, maybe next week, maybe not at all."