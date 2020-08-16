ISL 2020-21 season to be held in three stadiums across Goa

In a landmark decision, the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) has confirmed that the Indian Super League (ISL) will be held in Goa across three stadiums. The release also revealed that the seventh season of the ISL will be held behind closed doors with a likely start date of November.

After months and months of speculation, the Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) has finally confirmed that Goa will host the seventh season of the Hero Indian Super League. This is the first time that the ISL are doing something like this but their hand has been forced with the organisers looking to help restrict travel. The games will be held across three stadiums across Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Fatorda, Margao, the Tilak Nagar Stadium at Vasco da Gama and the GMC Athletic Stadium at Bambolim.

Furthermore, the statement released by the ISL revealed that each club will get an individual training pitch, with upgrades set to be made to both the stadiums and the training fields. This announcement comes just days after the All India Football Federation chose to host the I-League in Kolkata with them also concerned about the health and safety of all involved. FDSL chairperson Nita Ambani confirmed the same and also revealed that she believes Goa’s passionate football fans will help make the season memorable.

“I am delighted to bring the ISL Season 7 to the state of Goa, from where we had left the action last season. Congratulations to the beautiful state of Goa and their passionate fans of football, as they once again become the epicenter of the beautiful game in India! Over the last six years, ISL has played a key role in helping Indian football find its rightful place in the global arena” Nita Ambani said

"In this short period, we have crossed several remarkable milestones – ISL’s recent membership of the World League Forum, City Football Group’s investment in Mumbai City FC, ATK’s merger with Mohun Bagan, and ISL’s emergence as the fourth most popular league on social media with 38 million fan interactions, are all indicators of the phenomenal rise of Indian football.

“Sport is one of the greatest expressions of solidarity and a source of happiness for people around the world. My gratitude to all our clubs, players, and staff for their fortitude and resilience during these unprecedented times. I look forward to the upcoming season of ISL as we showcase, through football, the triumph of human spirit in fighting the pandemic with hope and courage.”