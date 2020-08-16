Getting to only semi-finals isn’t good enough for Manchester United, proclaims Harry Maguire

While Manchester United have secured their place in next season’s Champions League thanks to a third-place finish in the Premier League, the Red Devils are still looking to finish their season on a high. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his side have already confirmed their intentions of finishing with a trophy after losing out on the FA Cup crown. However, while they have reached the semi-finals of the Europa League, things have become slightly harder with serial winners Sevilla their next challenge.

Yet despite that, the Red Devils are the bookies’ favourites to lift the trophy in twelve days time and reports indicate that it is one of the club’s targets for the season. That has seen club captain Harry Maguire admitting that anything less than lifting the trophy isn’t good enough for a club as big as Manchester United. Maguire further added that while reaching the semi-finals is good, they need to aim higher and ensure they leave Germany with the Europa League trophy.

"Getting to semifinals isn't good enough for this club. We finished third [in the Premier League] but again, it's not something that this club wants to do, finish third. For the future, that's not where we want to be. We want to be winning trophies, the Premier League and other cups. Semifinals are nice to get to, but you've really got to get the job done and make the final and then go on to win it," Maguire said, reported ESPN.