We have hit rock-bottom, the club needs serious changes, claims Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique has stated that Barcelona have reached rock bottom and the club needs serious changes to recover after the disastrous 8-2 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final on Friday. The defeat has been one of the worst and humiliating in the history of the club.

Never in the wildest nightmares had Barcelona fans imagined that their club would be battered by the way they’ve been in the Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich on Friday, in Lisbon. If the 8-2 scoreline is bizarre for a match of such intensity, the sorry state of the Catalan players during the game justifies it, to say the least.

With the defence in shambles, Barcelona’s senior-most player of the back four stated that the team has hit rock bottom and needs serious changes in the player’s roster to recover from the debacle, which is one of the worst defeats in the history of the century-old club.

“The club needs changes and I'm not talking about the coach, about the players. I don't want to point at anyone. Structurally we need changes of all kinds because it is neither the first nor the second nor the third time,” said Gerard Pique, during the post-match press conference.

"Now we have hit rock-bottom. I think we all have to look and reflect internally and decide what is best for Barca, which is the most important thing,” added the footballer.

A Barcelona legend, Gerard Pique, at the age of 33, has past his prime and his feet are not working the same as before. The three-time Champions League champion with the club has clearly stated that he is ready to leave his place if the team requires young players in the re-building process.

“The first one to volunteer will be me, if new blood has to come in and change this dynamic I will be the first to go, to step aside,” concluded Pique.