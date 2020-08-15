LOSC Lille have given the ‘OK’ to Gabriel Magalhaes to leave, confirms Gerard Lopez

LOSC Lille owner Gerard Lopez has revealed that the club has given Gabriel Magalhaes the green-light to leave this summer with the 22-year-old linked with a move away. The Brazilian has transformed himself into rising stars since he signed for Lille with interest from England, Italy and Spain.

Few players have been as impressive as Gabriel Magalhaes in the Ligue 1 this season with the 22-year-old thriving at LOSC Lille. The Brazilian signed for the French side in the 2017 January transfer window and after several loan spells in Croatia and France has finally found his footing with at Lille with him thriving this season. It has seen interest in him sky-rocket with club owner Gerard Lopez signing his praises earlier this season.

However, with great performances comes great interest and that has seen the 22-year-old linked with moves to England, Italy, France and even Spain although no move has materialized yet. That could change in the coming weeks as Gerard Lopez has confirmed that the club has given Gabriel the ‘OK’ to leave and confessed that Magalhaes has to make the right decision over his future. The Lille owner further added that the club is not pressing him to leave with the decision left to the defender.

"The way we work is very simple. We explain to him and his environment, his agent, what we are looking for, and once we get those offers the choice is his, like we did with Nico [Pepe] and Victor [Oshimen]. We are there now, so we told him: 'Eventually you have to make a decision but we're not pressing you.' I think he will make it this week, or next week at the latest,” Lopez said, reported the Evening Standard.

“He is leaving, we've given the OK for that. There's a lot of competition. He's a young player so he's got to make sure he makes the right decision. We help him out a little bit so we tell him: 'We think this might be the right manager or club for you.' He's got so much talent, he will succeed wherever he goes."