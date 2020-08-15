Kolkata to host I-League and second division qualifiers

With the pandemic situation pausing normal course of action, the football authorities in the country had already made up their minds to host the domestic leagues in a single venue. While the top-flight Indian Super League is likely to be held in either Goa or Kerala, but nothing has been finalized yet. But, the All India Football Federation (AIFF), on Friday, announced via a virtual meeting that the I-League, India’s second-tier league and the second division I-League qualifiers will be held in Kolkata.