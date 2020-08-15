Kolkata to host I-League and second division qualifiers
Today at 1:49 PM
The All India Football Federation confirmed it on Friday that I-League and the second division league qualifiers will be played in Kolkata. The matches will be played in accordance with safety measures, with the I-League, the second-tier tournament in India to kick-off in November.
With the pandemic situation pausing normal course of action, the football authorities in the country had already made up their minds to host the domestic leagues in a single venue. While the top-flight Indian Super League is likely to be held in either Goa or Kerala, but nothing has been finalized yet. But, the All India Football Federation (AIFF), on Friday, announced via a virtual meeting that the I-League, India’s second-tier league and the second division I-League qualifiers will be held in Kolkata.
“Keeping in mind available infrastructure and ... granting requisite permissions to organize 2nd division qualifiers and subsequently I-League 2020-21 including arranging for practice sessions for participating clubs, the Committee unanimously decided to grant hosting rights of 2nd division qualifiers and I-League to IFA, Kolkata,” read a statement.
“The Hero 2nd division qualifiers will also serve as a dress rehearsal for the Hero I-League and enable all involved stakeholders to understand the COVID bubble and operate likewise for a seamless operation,” added the statement.
The I-League is set to kick-off in November this year and is likely to be 11-team affair just like the previous season. With last season’s champions Mohun Bagan flocking to the ISL by virtue of a merger, the void will be filled by Delhi-based Sudeva FC - a club that gained entry through a corporate bid.
