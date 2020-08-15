 user tracker image
    Jan Vertonghen signs for Benfica after leaving Tottenham for free

    Jan Vertonghen made more than 300 appearances for Tottenham in his eight year spell

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:21 PM

    After months of speculation, Jan Vertonghen has finally penned a three year contract but for Benfica with the Belgian defender leaving Tottenham for free at the end of his contract. The 33-year-old had been linked with a move to a few Premier League sides but has opted for the Liga Nos giants.

    While Toby Alderweireld signed a new contract with Tottenham, the onus was on the North London side to tie Jan Vertonghen to a new deal. The Belgian defender reportedly was keen on a deal but things changed after Jose Mourinho was appointed with Vertonghen’s game-time slowly dropping. The 33-year-old was being fazed out with Davinson Sanchez, Ben Davies and Eric Dier preferred ahead of him which saw the former Ajax man opt not to sign a new deal.

    The decision was reportedly mutual and Vertonghen left Spurs at the end of the extended 2019/20 season with him now signing for Benfica on a three-year contract. He becomes the club’s third signing so far after moves for Everton and Luca Waldschmidt were also completed. The 33-year-old revealed in his first interview for his new club, that he is overjoyed at having signed for such a prestigious club and believes that the ambition that Benfica shows mirrors his.

    “I like stability and continuity. That's what Benfica offered me, and it was very important to my choice. I felt they believed in me a lot, that was the most important thing. I hope to correspond, playing well, and winning trophies. Ajax and Tottenham are clubs of the people, and Benfica is a club of the people,” Vertonghen told Benfica’s official website.

    “It has national and European ambitions. That was important to me because I want to win national and European trophies. Benfica has the same ambition as me. I think so (when asked if the club has a good chance in the Champions League.) Looking at Benfica's current squad, we can see it's a great team. One of the goals of this emblem is to continue participating in the Champions League, and I hope we can achieve those goals."

