Decisions have been made but announcements will be next week, asserts Josep Maria Bartomeu

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has confirmed that decisions have already been made over the club’s future with changes and announcements starting from next week. The La Liga giants struggled to cope with Bayern Munich and were knocked out of the quarter-final stage of the Champions League.

Bayern Munich may have entered the game as the overwhelming favourites to reach the semi-finals but few expected Barcelona to collapse the way they did. Instead of it being a level contest, the La Liga giants walked into the half-time break down 4-1 with the scoreline doubling by the end of full-time. That also saw both Thomas Muller and Philippe Coutinho net twice a-piece with goals from Robert Lewandowski, Joshua Kimmich and a few others.

Barcelona managed to score twice but in the end, it was all for nothing and it has seen many fans and critics claim that this has been coming for a while. However, to make things even worse, the loss means that the Camp Nou side will end the 2019/20 season without any trophy, the first time since 2007-08 season. That has seen president Josep Maria Bartomeu admit that changes are afoot although an announcement won’t take place until next week.

“It has been a very, very tough night. I am sorry for the Barca fans and members, for the players … For everyone. We were not the club that we represent, I am so sorry. There are some decisions that we had already made, and others that we will make over the next few days. Announcements will be made from next week, we need to make decisions after things have calmed down," Bartomeu told Movistar+.

"Today is a day for reflection. Tomorrow we will try to raise our fans’ spirits following such a heavy defeat. It was a devastating result. I congratulate Bayern, they played a great game and deserved to go to the semi-finals. We were not up to the occasion, and we can only apologise to the members and fans.”