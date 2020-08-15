Borussia Dortmund have no more money to buy new players, admits Hans-Joachim Watzke

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has confessed that there is no more money left for Dortmund to spend this summer on new players with the coronavirus affecting their finances. The Bundesliga side were reportedly set to sell Jadon Sancho for €120 million but the move has been called off.

Like many clubs across Europe, Borussia Dortmund have been hit hard by the financial effect of the coronavirus with the club reporting losses of over €40 million. That has affected the club with them reportedly unable to spend money on new additions although that was set to be off set by the sale of Jadon Sancho this summer. The Englishman was set to leave for a fee of around €120 million but with no club willing to pay that, the move has been called off.

Yet it causes serious problems for Dortmund and CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has confirmed as much with them unable to spend money on new players. The club's purchase was Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City for an initial fee of £25 million with Erling Haaland singing from RB Salzburg before that. But Watzke admitted that the financial impact of the coronavirus combined with the impact of playing behind closed doors has affected the club’s finances but that doesn’t mean that Sancho will leave.

"It's a fact that there is no more money left for transfer fee. If you lose €4m for every match played without fans, and we do that, you must not be a prophet to calculate which direction it's headed. We definitely can't make any more big leaps,” Watzke said reported ESPN.

"Sancho staying at BVB is set in stone. We will not discuss the details. But what I can emphasis: If Michael Zorc, who is a Westphalian just like me, talks about a definite decision, then it's definite. There is no room for interpretation."