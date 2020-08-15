Arsenal announce that head of football Raul Sanllehi is to leave club effective immediately

Arsenal have parted ways with head of football Raul Sanllehi with Vinai Venkatesham, the current managing director, to take replace the Spaniard for the time being. The former Barcelona chief took charge at Arsenal in February of 2018 and has played a key role in the club’s recruitment since.

In a move that has shocked fans and critics alike, Arsenal have parted ways with head of football Raul Sanllehi with the club undergoing changes across their recruiting system. It comes after Francis Caggio, a key scout, and a few other scouts were let go when the club let go of 55 people earlier this month with Sanllehi the latest to leave. The Spaniard signed for Arsenal in February of 2018 after a stint with Barcelona and has played a key role in the club’s recruitment since then.

Vinai Venkatesham, the Gunners current managing director, takes over Sanllehi’s job and in his statement, Venkatesham revealed that he has a lot of work to do to help Arsenal succeed again. The managing director also revealed that the club knows any change will not take place overnight but with time and the right ingredients, the club will get back to where they belong.

“I am thankful to Stan, Josh and the rest of the Arsenal Board for their trust in me. I will miss working closely with my colleague and friend Raul, but I am looking forward to this new challenge. There is much work to do to return Arsenal to the top of the game where we belong, which is what our fans rightly demand,” Venkatesham told Arsenal’s official website.

“While this will not happen overnight, I believe we have many of the critical ingredients to do so. There are many positives to build on across the club. While football faces uncertainties ahead as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, I am confident Arsenal will emerge strongly and look forward with confidence."

In his statement, Raul Sanllehi confirmed his departure and admitted that he's proud of the contributions he has made to the club over the last three years as he believes the Gunners are a "true footballing institution." He also added that his next step is to take some time off before looking forward to a new challenge.

“I’m proud and pleased with the contribution I’ve made at Arsenal over the past three years, and look forward to enjoying the club’s future success. Arsenal is a true footballing institution. I am proud to have been part of its history and I thank Stan and Josh Kroenke for this opportunity. Working with Vinai, we have built a top team for the future. Mikel has made an extremely positive impact since his arrival and has formed a strong team with our technical director, Edu," Sanllehi told Arsenal's official website.

"The academy is in very safe hands with Per, and Huss Fahmy is a talented and highly-capable leader of our football operations. Personally, I now look forward to taking some time off and spending time with family and friends before setting to work on a new challenge and cheering Arsenal on to great things.”

