Winning the Europa League will help Manchester United start next season well, claims Bruno Fernandes

While Manchester United are amongst the favourites to lift the Europa League, Bruno Fernandes has revealed that lifting the European crown will give the club a boost for next season. The Red Devils face Sevilla in the semi-finals of the tournament with the duo considered favourites for the trophy.

There were few people at the start of the season that did not expect Manchester United to at the very least reach the semi-finals of the Europa League. Many fans and critics have billed the Red Devils are the favourites to lift the trophy this season despite fierce competition from Sevilla and Inter Milan alongside wildcard entry Shakhtar Donetsk. Yet while United face Sevilla in the semi-finals of the Europa League there is concern amongst many fans that Julen Lopetgui’s side could beat the Red Devils.

It’s a justified reaction after Sevilla beat both Wolverhampton Wanderers and AS Roma comfortably to reach the semi-finals but Bruno Fernandes is confident that his side can lift the trophy. The Portuguese midfielder confessed as much and admitted that he also believes lifting the trophy will help United start next season on the right foot. He also added that it's important for United to win the Europa League because each player currently playing for the club needs to understand how it feels to win for United.

"The Premier League is one of the trophies we want to win and I think to win the Europa League would be good for the mentality of winning trophies and fighting with the top clubs. For next season, if we can win this, it will be important. It's so important to win because every player needs to understand how it is to win a trophy for Manchester United,” Fernandes said, reported ESPN.

“For the coach, it will be important and for the players because I think we've done very well until now and I think if we finish with a trophy, it will not be perfect, but it will be a good year for us. Finishing well now is a good start for next season."