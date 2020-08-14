 user tracker image
    Reports | Barcelona create three-man shortlist to replace Quique Setien

    Barcelona face a tough Champions League quarter-final opponent in the form of Bayern Munich

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:30 PM

    Despite only appointing Quique Setein in January, ESPN has reported that Barcelona have created a three man shortlist of Ronald Koeman, Mauricio Pochettino and Xavi Hernandez to replace Setien. The former Real Betis boss has reportedly failed to impress his new employers since taking over.

    With Barcelona set to face Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-finals, few believe that the La Liga giants will walk away with a win. That is despite Lionel Messi being fit and firing with the Argentine in fine form for the team, especially since the restart. Yet Bayern Munich’s form and the lethality that Robert Lewandowski provides the Bavarians with has many concerned that Barcelona won’t be able to stand up to the test.

    However, to make things even worse while Quique Setien will manage Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals, his future is in doubt. ESPN has reported that the club are looking at potential replacements with them shortlist three men to take the reigns from the former Real Betis boss. The report indicates that Ronald Koeman, Mauricio Pochettino and Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez are the names with no favourites as of yet.

    The report further revealed that this is mainly because Setien hasn’t won over the dressing room because of his limited achievements as a coach and player. It has seen Barcelona look for someone who fits that criteria with the club reportedly looking for a more decorated and successful coach to lead the club forward.

