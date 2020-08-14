PSG uncertain over Keylor Navas' place in Champions League semi-final after injury
Today at 2:07 PM
Costa Rican Keylor Navas is uncertain for Paris Saint Germain’s Champions League semi-final match against RB Leipzig FC next week after sustaining an injury during the quarter-final clash against Atalanta. The goalkeeper was roped in by Paris Saint Germain last season from Real Madrid
Paris Saint Germain (PSG) won in dramatic fashion in the quarter-finals against Atalanta, having trailed by a goal for the majority of the game, only to see two late strikes storm them into the last four of the continental event. While the night ended on a positive note for the club as a whole, goalkeeper Kaylor Navas suffered a tear in the femoral biceps and left the field during the match. With the club chasing a maiden Champions League title, is uncertain of Keylor Navas’ availability in the semi-finals against an upbeat Leipzig side.
"Keylor Navas left the field during the match on Wednesday evening after feeling some pain in his right hamstring after clearing the ball. The examinations and MRI have confirmed a tear in the femoral biceps. His condition will be examined again on Saturday but his involvement in Tuesday's match is uncertain,” read a statement from Paris Saint Germain.
Having played five seasons at Real Madrid, during which he won three Champions League titles, the Costa Rican shifted allegiance to Paris Saint Germain last season and has been an influential figure at the French capital ever since, having led them to three titles so far - Ligue 1, French League Cup and the Coupe de France.
