PSG uncertain over Keylor Navas' place in Champions League semi-final after injury

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) won in dramatic fashion in the quarter-finals against Atalanta, having trailed by a goal for the majority of the game, only to see two late strikes storm them into the last four of the continental event. While the night ended on a positive note for the club as a whole, goalkeeper Kaylor Navas suffered a tear in the femoral biceps and left the field during the match. With the club chasing a maiden Champions League title, is uncertain of Keylor Navas’ availability in the semi-finals against an upbeat Leipzig side.