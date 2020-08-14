No clarity over my future but I have no problem staying at Ajax for another season, admits Donny van de Beek

With Hakim Ziyech now at Chelsea , Ajax has now lost yet another part of their team that made that fantastic run to the Champions League semi-finals in the 2018/19 season. That effectively leaves Donny van de Beek, David Neres, Noussair Mazraoui and a few other youngsters from that incredible Ajax team. But even Van de Beek’s future was in doubt as reports indicated that the 23-year-old and Real Madrid had already agreed to an agreement over a move this summer.

However, with the transfer window open, no move has materialized for the young midfielder with Manchester United also interested in a move for the Dutch starlet. Yet Van de Beek confirmed that no move might take place this summer because of the financial effect of the coronavirus. He also admitted that he’s overjoyed to stay at Ajax for another season and he’s proud to play for the legendary Eredivisie club.

"It is very messy, in any case a very messy period in terms of transfers. Nothing is certain yet. I am still a player of Ajax and I am still proud to be there. If there had not been the coronavirus, it might have been different now. There is no clarity now and we have to wait and see how it turns out. I'm still here and after all these years I still have a lot of fun. If I also play at Ajax next season, I still have a lot of fun. You won't hear me complaining,” Van de Beek told Fox Sports.