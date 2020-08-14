Manchester City need to win the Champions League to take them to next level, proclaims Kyle Walker

A win over Real Madrid has made Manchester City the favourites to lift the trophy and Kyle Walker believes that winning the Champions League will take City to the next level. The Cityzens face Olympique Lyon in their quarter-final clash after the French side beat Juventus in the Round of 16.

Manchester City’s success since the Abu Dhabi takeover in 2008 has been sensational with the Cityzens winning eleven trophies in the period since then. That includes four Premier League titles, a myriad of league cups and FA Cups to their name but the one trophy that has eluded the club has been the Champions League. Their efforts to try and bring it to the Etihad Stadium has seen them appoint Pep Guardiola but the Spaniard has struggled until this season.

Their win over Real Madrid in the Round of 16 has given many City fans hope that this could be their year despite them being pitted against wildcard outfit Olympique Lyon. Yet despite that, fans and critics alike believe that City have the capability to reach all the way to the final and Kyle Walker admitted that winning the trophy would take City to the next level. The full-back confessed that while they’ve won the Premier League a few times, this could make them a European powerhouse.

"I think if you had asked me this two years ago when I signed here, I would have probably said that the Premier League was the big one for me having not won it before I came here. Now I have collected two of them and a number of others and this is the one that I want, and I can probably speak on behalf of the whole squad and Manchester City as well for what they need as a club to put them onto that next pedestal," Walker said, reported ESPN.

The Cityzens face wildcard outfit Olympique Lyon after the French side beat Juventus over two legs in the Round of 16 but Walker admitted that while it will be tough, City should have the advantage. The 30-year-old admitted that the fact that Lyon hasn't played too much football over the last few months and that should help City despite their opponents on the night being a difficult to beat outfit.

"Teams such as PSG and Lyon have not really played much football so hopefully we can use that to our advantage but they have got good players. We have watched a few clips of them and they look a really good team so it is going to be very difficult but we are just going to use the game plan, listen to the tactics from the boss and hopefully that will see us over the line,” he added.