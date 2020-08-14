Hyderabad FC strike two-year deal with Indian winger Halicharan Narzary

Hyderabad FC completed the signing of Indian winger Halicharan Narzary ahead of the new season of the Indian Super League. Meanwhile, Indian side-back Subhasish Bose, who parted ways with Mumbai City FC earlier this week, has penned down a five-year contract with ATK Mohun Bagan.

Having been hammered in the debut season, Hyderabad FC is leaving no stones unturned in the build-up to the new season, diving deep into their pockets in the transfer markets. They had already roped in Spanish coach Albert Roca - someone who knows in and out about Indian football, having steered Bengaluru to the final of the ISL in their debut season. As per recent developments, the ISL outfits have roped in Indian International Halicharan Narzary from Kerala Blasters FC for a two-year deal, which will keep him at the club till the end of the 2021-22 season.

"It's a new team and personally an exciting challenge for me. I am eager to regroup with my new teammates soon, hopefully, once the situation is better, and get down to playing football," said Halicharan Narzary, as reported by The Times of India.

"I have known (coach) Albert Roca since his first stint in India and working with his philosophy is something that motivates me. I have loved how his teams used to play and I think these are exciting times for the club,” added the footballer, after signing on the paper.

Meanwhile, Indian side-back Subhasish Bose, who parted ways with Mumbai City FC a few days ago has struck a five-year deal with ATK Mohun Bagan. Having started his senior career with Churchill Brothers FC and subsequently played for (then) Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC, and Mumbai City FC. His performances earned him a national call-up in 2017 and since then played 17 matches for the Blue Tigers, having been a part of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup squad.

ঘরের ছেলে ঘরে ফিরলো 🤩@subhasis_bose15 penned down a long term deal with ATK Mohun Bagan FC that will keep him in the City of Joy till 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣5️⃣. 🖋🤝#ATKMohunBagan#IndianFootball #IndianSuperLeague pic.twitter.com/px2dravuml — ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) August 13, 2020