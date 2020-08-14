Arsenal sign Willian on a three-year deal from city rivals Chelsea

Arsenal has roped in Brazilian winger Willian from city rivals Chelsea ahead of the new season of the English Premier League. The footballer has played seven seasons at Stamford Bridge and guided the club to a couple of league titles and a maiden UEFA Europa League title last year.

Moving across the city from the Southern side to the North has been a constant affair in London with many players from Chelsea and Arsenal swapping from one club to the other. Last season, central defender David Luiz was roped in by the Gunners from Stanford Bridge - signing which eventually reaped results with the Brazilian helping his side claim a record 14th FA Cup title. But after months and months of rumours, Arsenal have confirmed that they've signed Willian for a three-year deal as a free-agent.

The former Chelsea star left the club earlier this week after seven seasons with the Blues, and after winning two Premier League titles. Not only that, but the Brazilian also helped the club lift the UEFA Europa League last season. In the International circuit, the winger has made 70 appearances for Brazil, having made his debut back in 2011 and Mikel Arteta admitted that this experience is exactly what will help his Arsenal squad. The Arsenal boss also admitted that Willian still has the ambition to help the Gunners succeed.

"I believe he’s a player that can really make a difference for us. We have been monitoring him for the past few months, we had a clear intention to strengthen in the attacking midfielder and the winger positions [and] he is a player that gives us a lot of versatility, he can play in three or four different positions," Arteta said, reported Sky Sports.

"He has the experience of everything in the football world but to still have the ambition to come here and contribute to bring the club where it belongs. I have been really impressed with all the talks I have had with him and how much he wanted to come.”