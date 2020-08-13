Would have been an achievement but there is a great sense of regret, admits Gian Piero Gasperini

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini stated that is a great sense of regret after his team crashed out of the Champions League after conceding two late goals against Paris Saint Germain in the quarter-finals. The matches are being played in neutral venues in Portugal because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has been a fairy-tale journey for Atalanta in the Champions League, having progressed to the quarter-finals by virtue of some brilliant performances in the group stages and the round of 16. With the Covid-19 threat looming over, the UEFA decided to stage single-legged quarter-finals in neutral venues for this season which gave the Serie A club a great opportunity to qualify for the semi-finals.

They almost went across the line, leading French heavyweights Paris Saint Germain in the last-eight fixture in Lisbon until the 90th minute after a 21st-minute strike from Mario Pasalic. But constant pressing from PSG with the likes of Neymar, Icardi, and Kylian Mbappe in their squad, it was only a matter of time before they struck, and eventually, two late goals stormed the French side to the semi-finals. Yet despite the heartbreaking loss, Gian Piero Gasperini admitted that there is a great sense of regret but he is proud of his side.

“There is a great sense of regret. It seemed we were going to do it and that would have been a great achievement. We still have (the memory of) a Champions League where we have grown as a team against some of the greats of Europe and I can't do anything other than thank my lads,” said Gian Piero Gasperini, during the post-match press conference

“There was not long to go and it seemed we had done it but when you play against some of the strongest in the world at a technical and athletic level then it becomes tough. The Champions League is a special competition - it is the competition of details and the details are those that determine things when it is a tight game,” added the manager.