Sahal Abdul Samad signs contract extention with Kerala Balsters till 2025

Indian footballer Sahal Abdul Samad has signed a contract extension with Kerala Blasters FC which will see him at the club till 2025. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC has also convinced their Brazilian stopper, Eli Sabia, to prolong his stay at the club ahead of the new Indian Super League season.

Born in the United Arab Emirates, Sahal Abdul Samad started playing football at the Al Ethihad Sports Academy in Abu Dhabi, when he was just 8. Having gained entry into the Indian football ecosystem through Kerela Blasters FC’s reserve team, Sahal made his ISL debut in the 2018-19 and had an immediate impact. The youngster was named the ‘Emerging Player of the Season’ for his debut season and it earned him a national call-up. One of the most talented Indian players has now extended his stay at the Southern club till 2025, as per the recent developments.

“Football has always been my biggest passion and commitment since childhood. From the very start of my professional career, I have really enjoyed adorning the KBFC crest and playing in front of the loudest fans,” said Sahal Abdul Samad, after signing the contract extension.

"My journey with the sport has just begun and I hope to achieve greater feats for the club and for myself in the years to come. This is my state, my people, and my home. I'm here to continue,” added the footballer, as reported by News18.

Meanwhile, South Indian rivals Chennaiyin FC has also extended their Brazillian stopper Eli Sabia’s contract, which comes as a sigh of relief after departures of coach Owen Coyle and striker Nerijus Valskis. Eli Sabia will be playing his fourth season at the club, having already made 59 appearances for the two-time champions.

“I am delighted beyond words to continue my time at Chennaiyin FC. The love that my family and I have received from the club, the fans and the city of Chennai is unmatched. We have unfinished business from last season after we fell just short in the final. We go again in the new season with renewed hope and determination to bring a third ISL title to Chennaiyin,” stated Eli Sabia, as reported by The Times of India.