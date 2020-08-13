Olympique Lyon are going to a very difficult and unpredictable opponent, asserts Bernardo Silva

Despite Manchester City being handed the favourite tags in the Champions League, City midfielder Bernardo Silva has admitted that facing Olympique Lyon will not be easy for the Premier League side. Les Gones beat Juventus in the round of 16 clash between the two but are underdogs against City.

A sensational two legged win over Real Madrid has brought Manchester City one step closer towards their dream of lifting their first ever Champions League trophy but City have ways to go. The Manchester side faces Olympique Lyon in their quarter-final of the tournament and the French side are in fine form having beaten Juventus to get here. Not only that, but the French side have been unpredictable in the Champions League under Rudi Garcia since he took over in October.

Yet with the Cityzens the favourites, few expect anything more than a Manchester City win in the single leg game but Bernardo Silva has quashed any claims of an easy game. In his pre-match interview, the former Ligue 1 star confessed that Olympique Lyon, or any French team, are tough opponents especially in a one off game. He also added that the Manchester side will prepare them to the best of their abilities but Lyon’s unpredictable nature makes it hard to predict the game.

“I played many times against them. Also here at Manchester City we faced them last season and it wasn’t easy. We didn’t manage to beat them in either of the two [group] games. That shows how difficult a team they are. Not only Lyon, but all the French teams are very physical, very strong and in just one game it’s unpredictable. It’s going to be very difficult. We are going to try to prepare ourselves the best way we can, but we know it’s not going to be easy. They knocked Juventus out of the competition and it’s not going to be an easy task for us," Silva said, reported the Guardian.

"It’s going to be a completely different game than Real Madrid, because they both play different ways and with a different style of players. Manchester City has never won this competition [and] most of our players haven’t won it yet, including me. Of course, winning this competition has always been a target for the players and club. It will be very special to win it. For me, even more so because it’s my city and it’s an extra motivation to fight for the trophy here. It would definitely be special to win the Champions League in Lisbon."