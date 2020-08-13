Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are great players and neither will ever leave, claims Nasser Al-Khelaifi

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has asserted that the Parisians will never look to sell Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as they are amongst the best in the world. The duo played a key role as PSG beat a tough Atalanta side in the quarter-finals to make their Champions league semi-finals in over 25 years.

In the end, despite all the effort that Atalanta put into the game, PSG’s superstars made the difference with Neymar playing a key role. The Brazilian’s finishing on the night was abysmal but everything else he did changed the game and that includes his role in the two late goals. It ensured that Thomas Tuchel’s side would make their first Champions League semi-final since the 1994/95 season with them set to face one of RB Leipzig or Atletico Madrid in the next round.

However, the performances from both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe has seen their future called into doubt with both men reportedly looking at moves away. That combined by the fact that both their contracts expire in June of 2022 has many fans concerned but Nasser Al-Khelaifi has confessed that neither player will leave this summer. The PSG president further added that he believes there is something special brewing at the club with the two superstars at the heart of everything.

"Mbappe and Neymar are amongst the best players in the world, maybe in the top-five or even top-three. Neymar was the man of the match, he had a great game. We have found Neymar in the last three months, he has changed a lot of things in the team. I felt something special. They will both stay, neither of them will ever leave!” Al-Khelaifi told RMC Sport.

This is PSG’s first Champions League semi-final since the 1994/95 season where they lost to AC Milan 3-0 over two legs but things might be slightly in their favour this term. The Parisians are now amongst the favourites but still have a long way to go before they reach the final and Al-Khelaifi admitted as much. The PSG President confirmed that the club have a lot of work to do but winning the quarter-finals was an important first step for them.

"It is very special to reach the semifinal for the first time [since the takeover of the club in the summer 2011]. We will celebrate the win tonight but as soon as tomorrow, we will focus on the semifinal. Our objective is still very far, but we are not thinking about the final, just the semifinal. It is very very important to change the mentality. You, as well the media: everyone has a doubt about Paris.

"Today, we proved that we could go further, it was a magnificent scenario. I am really proud and I want to thank everyone, the players, the manager. After the league was stopped, everyone said that we were not ready for this Champions League, but we showed great mental strength with great players too,” he added.