It has been a stressful time since the two positive tests, admits Jan Oblak

Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak has confessed that it’s been a stressful time in the Atletico Madrid camp after they confirmed two positive cases of the coronavirus at the club. The Los Rojiblancos are set to face RB Leipzig in their quarter-final clash but will have to do it without two players.

Despite taking all the necessary safety precautions, Atletico Madrid confirmed earlier this week that they had two players test positive for the coronavirus which has many concerned. However, while the club will be allowed to continue taking part in the Champions League, they will have to do it without Angel Correa and Sime Vrsaljko, the two players how tested positive. But with a big test against RB Leipzig around the corner, it hasn’t made things any easier for Diego Simeone’s side.

If anything, it’s caused more problems for the La Liga side with fans and critics alike concerned as to how the club will fare against the Bundesliga side. That has seen Atletico Madrid star Jan Oblak confirm that it has been a testing time in the Atleti camp after the positive tests with the players stressed and nervous. He also added that the two players who tested positive have no idea how they caught it which has further added to their stress levels.

"On Saturday when we took the tests, we left training quite calm. On Sunday morning, when they told us about the two positives, it was a bit stressful. Right now, it's common everywhere. Angel and Vrsaljko were careful and they have no idea how they caught it. I'm sure we're fine, today we had another test and tomorrow morning we'll get the results," Oblak said reported ESPN.

"On Sunday we were stressed and nervous for sure, waiting for the results to know how everything was. In these cases, a lot of people are asymptomatic and you don't even know you have the virus, but I'm sure we're fine and tomorrow morning there will be no surprises."