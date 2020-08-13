Former Juventus star Stephan Lichtsteiner retires at the age of 36

A product of the Swiss giant Grasshopper Club’s youth academy, Stephan Lichsteiner was inducted into the senior team for the first time in 2001. But it was his move top French side Lille that put him the spotlight and he moved subsequently to Serie A side Lazio and then Juventus in 2011. Having played seven seasons in Turin, he guided the Old Lady to consecutive seven league titles, until he was roped in by Arsenal in 2018.