Former Juventus star Stephan Lichtsteiner retires at the age of 36
Today at 6:59 PM
Former Juventus defender Stephan Lichsteiner has retired from football at the age of 36, with the postponement of the Euro 2020 acting as a driving force behind the decision. The full-back played seven seasons at the Turin-based club and led them to the Serie A title each season during that period.
A product of the Swiss giant Grasshopper Club’s youth academy, Stephan Lichsteiner was inducted into the senior team for the first time in 2001. But it was his move top French side Lille that put him the spotlight and he moved subsequently to Serie A side Lazio and then Juventus in 2011. Having played seven seasons in Turin, he guided the Old Lady to consecutive seven league titles, until he was roped in by Arsenal in 2018.
Lichsteiner played his last season for German side FC Ausburg before calling it a day amid the pandemic situation. The central defender has been a stalwart for his national side, having made 108 appearances in a career spanning close to 14 years and is the third-highest capped player in the history of the team. The former Juventus star was part of Switzerland’s set up in the last three World Cups and the 2008 and 2012 European Championships.
The footballer was hoping to end his career at the 2020 European Championships, but with the event being postponed by a year due to the pandemic situation, he decided to hang up his boots. Meanwhile, the Swiss Soccer Federation has stated that it became clear after the Euro 2020 postponement that it was a ‘good moment’ to retire for the veteran.
Un saluto e un abbraccio ai miei carissimi fans e followers! Grazie di cuore, Steph 🙏🏻❤️— Stephan Lichtsteiner (@LichtsteinerSte) August 12, 2020
A kind goodbye and a big hug to my dear fans and followers! Thank you so much, Steph 🙏🏻❤️ #thankyou @SFV_ASF @1886_gc_zuerich @osclilleosc @OfficialSSLazio @juventusfc @Arsenal @FCAugsburg pic.twitter.com/729Yfw7tc7
