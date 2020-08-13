Blaise Matuidi roped in by David Beckham owned MLS side Inter Miami

Major League Soccer club Inter Miami completed one of its biggest signings by roping in French midfielder Blaise Matuidi from Juventus FC. The World Cup winner played three seasons at Turin, having guided the team to Serie A titles each time and is also a former French Player of the Year winner.

Blaise Matuidi’s career graph has shown a persistent rise over the past decade, with him winning a plethora of trophies over the years. Moving to Paris Saint Germain in 2011 would prove crucial as he developed as a player in the French capital and guided them to four Ligue 1 titles. His move to Juventus was no less fruitful, with him playing a pivotal role in each of their last three Serie A Scudetti wins. But, for the time being, the 33-year old has opted to move out of Europe and recently signed for Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami, a club which is co-owned by his former Paris Saint Germain teammate David Beckham.

"I made my decision a few weeks ago to join Inter Miami, rise to my friend David Beckham's challenge and win new trophies there. My family and I can't wait," stated Blaise Matuidi on his Twitter handle.

Matuidi has been an equally efficient footballer in the national colours, with him playing a pivotal role in France’s 2018 World Cup-winning campaign in Russia. Back in 2015, the playmaker won the French Player of the Year award. David Beckham was excited at the prospect of having a World Cup winner in his side and being a former teammate makes it even more special. The former PSG and Manchester United man also added that he believes Matuidi can help the club with it a proud moment.

“I couldn’t be happier to welcome my friend Blaise to Inter Miami. He is an exciting and gifted player and a great person. To have a World Cup winner of Blaise’s quality in our new team is such a proud moment - for us as owners and for our fans. For me personally, to have a former teammate joining our Club is very special and I can’t wait to welcome him and his beautiful family to South Florida,” said David Beckham, as reported by Inter Miami’s club website.