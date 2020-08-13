Arsenal are a contender for his signature but Willian is a free player, asserts Kia Joorabchian

With Chelsea looking to move towards their future, the Blues have started offloading their players with Pedro already having left the club. The former Barcelona man has signed for AS Roma on a free transfer with Willian following suit after talks between him and the Blues fell apart. The Brazilian was reportedly interested in signing a new contract at Chelsea but with a three year deal and not the two that the Blues were offering.

That has seen Arsenal enter the race and reports have indicated that the Gunners and the 32-year-old have come to an agreement over a three-year contract. Reports have further revealed that the deal could be announced within the next few weeks but Willian’s agent Kia Joorabchian has refused to confirm anything. The super-agent did reveal that Arsenal are a contender for Willian’s signature but also revealed that winger is a free-agent and can sign for anyone he wants.

“He is a free player. He had a fantastic seven years at Chelsea, he’s been under various managers, he’s won multiple trophies and he has a fantastic relationship with Frank [Lampard], he respected him a lot. But I think that cycle had come to a moment where it’s a good moment to leave. At the moment, just for now I can’t say where he’s going to go, for sure Arsenal are one of the contenders. But it won’t be long before we announce it. We know where he’s going, so it won’t be long,” Joorabchian told talkSPORT.