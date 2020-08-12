Sudeva FC to make I-League debut this season, Sreenidhi FC in next edition

"It is indeed a red-letter day in the history of football in Delhi that a grand old club from Delhi will be part of I-League. The significance of this one decision by AIFF is going to be immense in changing the face of football in the Capital City, My heartfelt congratulations to Sudeva FC management and entire team for achieving this and giving Delhi an opportunity to celebrate and get inspired by the Committee work the club has undertaken to develop football in general and youth players in particular," said Football Delhi President Shaji Prabhakaran.