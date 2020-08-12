Sudeva FC to make I-League debut this season, Sreenidhi FC in next edition

Today at 8:00 PM
Delhi-based Sudeva FC has won the bid to gain a corporate entry into the I-League next season, while the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has also granted Sreenidhi FC to feature in the 2021-22 edition of the league. Owing to the pandemic, the I-League will be played in a single venue this year.
With current champions, Mohun Bagan fleeing to the Indian Super League by virtue of a lucrative merger, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) floated proposals for corporate bids to fill up the void. Three clubs - Sudeva FC (Delhi), Sreenidhi FC (Visakhapatnam), and Rynith (Shillong) were the frontrunners for making a fast track entry into the I-League for the upcoming season. It was, on Wednesday, that the AIFF announced their decision to include Sudeva FC in the 2020-21 I-League, while Sreenidhi FC will be eligible to play from the next edition of the league.
"I on the behalf of AIFF, welcome Sudeva to the I-League family. I wish them all the best and look forward to a competitive league. I would also like to congratulate and welcome Sreenidhi from the 2021-22 edition of the I-League,” said League committee chairman Subrata Dutta via a video conference.
"With Sudeva FC joining the fray, we now have 12 (sic) teams competing in the next Hero I-League. Most significantly, we now have representation from the Capital. Sreenidihi is also a well-organized professional club with good infrastructure and facilities. Their participation would naturally enrich the Hero I-League from 2021-22 onwards," added the official.
Even though Delhi had representations in the Indian Super League, in the form of Delhi Dynamos FC, the franchise owners shifted its base and rechristened it as Odisha FC due to financial constraints. But, the inclusion of Sudeva FC, which started as Moonlight FC in 2014, is a welcome sign for football in the national capital region.
"It is indeed a red-letter day in the history of football in Delhi that a grand old club from Delhi will be part of I-League. The significance of this one decision by AIFF is going to be immense in changing the face of football in the Capital City, My heartfelt congratulations to Sudeva FC management and entire team for achieving this and giving Delhi an opportunity to celebrate and get inspired by the Committee work the club has undertaken to develop football in general and youth players in particular," said Football Delhi President Shaji Prabhakaran.
