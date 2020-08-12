Stephen Constantine keeping doors open for Indian Super League offers

Former Indian national team coach Stephen Constantine has kept his doors open for accepting offers from ISL clubs in the future, even though he’s been out of work for several months. The Brit was involved in two managerial stints with the Blue Tigers and led them to the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

Stephen Constantine achieved what other managers could not – storm India into the top 100 of the FIFA rankings, during his stay at the helm from 2015 to 2019. It was under his supervision that the country also qualified for the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, even though they were shown the door in the group stages itself. It was following the continental event that the Englishman stepped down from the post, paving the way for Croatian Igor Stimac. In spite of offers from several Indian clubs, he turned down proposals as he was eager to spend time with his family, having stayed away for six years.

"I was away from home for six years and I needed to go back and spend time with my family. I have had several calls from clubs in India since I left but I didn’t want to come straight back into coaching after stepping down," said Stephen Constantine, to The Times of India.

"But I always missed the day-to-day routine of club football. Being at a club means I can do more to help the players and coaches in the academy and oversee their development. India has been good to me and there is always a possibility to come back,” added the manager.

Constantine has hinted that he is open to offers from Indian Super League clubs, even though money is not the only driving force according to him. The coach wants to be a part of a club that has specific objectives and want to qualify for the AFC Champions League. As of now, Chennaiyin FC and Northeast United FC are on the hunt for a new head coach.

"But I always missed the day-to-day routine of club football. Being at a club means I can do more to help the players and coaches in the academy and oversee their development. India has been good to me and there is always a possibility to come back,” concluded the former Indian national team coach.