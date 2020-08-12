FC Goa add Spanish defender Ivan Gonzalez to its armory

FC Goa has signed Spanish central defender Ivan Gonzalez ahead of the 2020-21 Indian Super League season for a two-year contract. The incoming footballer recently ended his contract with Spanish third division side Cultural Leonesa, having been a mainstay in the setup since 2016.

The ‘Gaurs’ were working like a well-oiled machine in the last edition of the Indian Super League until their head coach Sergio Lobera was sacked due to unknown reasons, while the team also crashed out in the semi-finals. Even though FC Goa qualified for the AFC Champions League by virtue of finishing at the pole position in the league table, they lost their core players in the summer transfer window. To fill the void in the central defensive position, the management recently secured the services of Spanish defender Ivan Gonzalez ahead of the new season for a two-year contract.

"I have more to offer than just being a defender. I, of course, defend, but I like to play with the ball and build up the game from the back, and I think that is something I'm good at," said Ivan Gonzalez, in a statement issued by the club.

The 30-year old was part of the Real Madrid youth setup, when he joined the club in 2002, having made his senior debut six years later. Since then, the stopper has played for several Spanish clubs, till he opted to ply his trade outside domestic boundaries for the first time in his career.

FC Goa has seen elite players like Ahmed Jahouh, Mourtada Fall, Hugo Boumous, and Mandar Rao Desai all seeking opportunities elsewhere ahead of the new season. With stopper Carlos Pena also calling it a day, the signing of Ivan Gonzalez come as a breath of fresh air for the team.