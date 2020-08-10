We are convinced that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will stay at AC Milan, reveals Stefano Pioli

AC Milan head coach Stefano Pioli has confirmed the board is convinced about that Zlatan Ibrahimovic will stay at the beyond this season with the Swede reportedly set to sign an extension. The former Barcelona star signed for the Rossoneri in January and finished as one of the club’s top scorers.

AC Milan started the season with a lot of hope having hired Marco Giampaolo but seven games into the season, the Rossoneri sacked the former Sampdoria manager. In his place, they signed Stefano Pioli on a short term deal with the former Inter Milan manager only supposed to take charge until the end of the 2019/20 season. However, things have changed since then with AC Milan ending the season on a twelve game unbeaten run.

That included wins over eventual title winners Juventus and title challengers Lazio which helped drive Milan into a place within the top six and ensured European football for next season. It was, however, partly down to Milan re-signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic in January with the Swede finishing the season with ten goals in 18 appearances. Yet with his future in doubt, Stefano Pioli has admitted that he, and the rest of the board, are convinced that Ibrahimovic will stay.

“The reasons were there even before Ibra. However, when there is such a charismatic presence, the task is easier. He has raised the competitiveness: after a bad pass he is furious. Paolo, Gazidis, Massara, me, we are all convinced that he should continue with us. From the economic negotiation it is right that I remain outside, but we are all aware of what he has given,” Pioli said reported Sky Sports Italia.

Pioli’s job, however, wasn’t always certain with Ralf Rangnick inching closer towards a move earlier in the summer but the change the Italian brought about saw Milan hand over the reigns to him. The 54-year-old signed a two-year extension with the club and admitted that he had faith in his ability and only focused on his work. Pioli also added that both Gazidis and the Eillott fund told him that they’d judge him at the end of the season and he’s glad they kept their word.

“My parents taught me to give my best with my head held high, without looking too far ahead. The CEO Gazidis and the Elliott fund kept their word: they told me I would be judged. It didn’t make sense, nor was it my goal, to waste energy on things I couldn’t control.

"I didn’t really go to see how Rangnick’s teams played, ever. I focused on my work with the players, with the staff, with Maldini, with Massara, with the doctors, with the physiotherapists: unity and cohesion, in the very delicate phase of the coronavirus. And the club has always made us feel safe,” he added.