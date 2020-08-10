Reports | Liverpool to sign Olympiacos’ Kostas Tsimikas for £11.75 million
Today at 7:12 PM
Liverpool are set to complete a move for Olympiacos' Kostas Tsimikas for £11.75 million after their bid for Norwich City’s Jamal Lewis hit a road-block. The Reds are looking to improve on their Premier League winning team and reports indicate that Jurgen Klopp isn’t looking to make drastic changes.
With their first Premier League title now carefully locked in the trophy cabinet, Liverpool are now looking to retain the trophy and add to their tally. The Reds have created one of the best teams in world football over the last few years but Jurgen Klopp’s side haven’t made any meaningful moves since the summer of 2018. Takumi Minamino was their biggest move in the 2019/20 season but that is all set to change this summer.
According to the Guardian, Liverpool are on the verge of signing Olympiacos left-back Kostas Tsimikas for £11.75 million with the 24-year-old set o sign a four-year contract. He is their second choice left-back, however, after a move for Jamal Lewis fell apart over issues with the fee. The report indicated that Norwich City reportedly wanted nothing short of £20 million for the left-back with Liverpool unwilling to pay that much.
However, that has left Lewis unhappy at his current club as the left-back was keen on a move to Anfield although the deal for Tsimikas isn’t done yet. That does give Leicester City a chance as the 24-year-old is their top choice to replace Ben Chilwell should he leave for Chelsea. Neither move has materialized, however, and reports have indicated that Liverpool should complete the move soon.
Kostas Tsimikas will be soon in UK to sign as new Liverpool player. He’s going to sign until June 2025. Contract details and then... here-we-go 🤝🔴 #LFC #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 9, 2020
