Reports | Liverpool to sign Olympiacos’ Kostas Tsimikas for £11.75 million

With their first Premier League title now carefully locked in the trophy cabinet, Liverpool are now looking to retain the trophy and add to their tally. The Reds have created one of the best teams in world football over the last few years but Jurgen Klopp’s side haven’t made any meaningful moves since the summer of 2018. Takumi Minamino was their biggest move in the 2019/20 season but that is all set to change this summer.