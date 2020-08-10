Reports | Barcelona looking to bring Bernardo Silva to Camp Nou this summer

Despite finishing the 2018/19 season as one of Manchester City ’s best player even winning the Cityzens’ player of the year award, Bernardo Silva has struggled to maintain that form this season. The Portuguese international has seen his game time drop drastically over the course of the 2019/20 season with him starting just 23 Premier League games. That has seen his productivity drop with Silva contributing to just 18 goals this term as compared to the 27 he managed the season before.

That combined with the emergence of Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez ’s consistency has seen Silva reportedly consider a future away and that has attracted Barcelona. The La Liga giants have been scouting the 25-year-old for a few years now and the Telegraph has reported that the Camp Nou side are finally ready to pounce. The report has revealed that Barcelona are ready to test just how keen Bernardo Silva is to stay at the Etihad although the La Liga giants do have budgetary issues.

The financial effects of the coronavirus can be seen across the footballing world with Barcelona amongst the many clubs affected. That has seen them prioritise swap deals but the Telegraph further added that the club will consider making a big splash if they get the go-ahead from Silva. Reports have indicated that the midfielder might consider a move away having falling behind Phil Foden in the pecking order at City. Not only that, but the arrival of Ferran Torres also affects Silva despite David Silva’s potential departure from the club.