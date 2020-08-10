Difficult for Sevilla to sign Ivan Rakitic this summer, admits Monchi

For a meagre fee of £16 million, Barcelona somehow managed to get themselves Ivan Rakitic in the summer of 2014 and in the six years since the Croatian has been one of their best. His consistency combined with his everpresent presence at the club has seen him win 13 major titles with the La Liga giants including a treble under former boss Luis Enrique although times have now changed for the 2018 World Cup finalist.

As now at 32, Rakitic’s time at the club has reportedly come to an end with him set to be put on the chopping block as Barcelona look to improve their squad. That has seen him heavily linked with moves to Manchester United , Inter Milan and even Sevilla but Monchi has confessed that the latter move would be difficult. The Sevilla sporting director admitted that while he would love to see the midfielder back, it’s not a realistic possibility this summer.

"Ivan is a player who, from what he declares, would like to return to Sevilla today, tomorrow or in two years. "That I personally would like him to return? Would I particularly like it to work out so that he could come back? I don't hide the fact that he is my friend. Are those possibilities realistic? At the moment, it looks difficult to me, if not impossible. It is so complicated economically, that I do not see it. We always carry out our planning in secret,” Monchi said reported Goal.