Benfica are doing everything we can to sign Edinson Cavani, admits Jorge Jesus
Today at 6:47 PM
Benfica manager Jorge Jesus has confessed that the club are doing everything in their power to try and sign highly coveted star Edinson Cavani this summer. The former Napoli star is set to leave PSG once his contract expires this summer and has been heavily linked with a move to England.
With Mauro Icardi’s permanent move officially done and dusted, Paris Saint-Germain have finally found themselves a proper replacement for Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan may be a more complete forward than Icardi but the Argentine is a more lethal penalty box poacher than the man he replaces although this season has show Icardi changing his game. The understanding that he’s developed with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe bodes well for PSG but it does mean that the club doesn’t need Cavani anymore.
But with his contract expiring this summer, the former Napoli striker has been heavily linked with a move to England, Spain and even Portugal. However, reports indicate that Liga Nos side Benfica are his top destination despite the presence of Atletico Madrid and Leeds United in the running. Yet As Águias have struggled to come to an agreement with the striker although boss Jorge Jesus has admitted that the club are doing everything they can.
"Cavani is a player that has various offers on the market and he is thinking about his options. If you ask me do I want him? Who wouldn't want him? Not just for Benfica but for Portuguese football. We know it's not easy financially. The president is doing all they can for it to happen," Jesus said reported ESPN.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Edinson Cavani
- Jorge Jesus
- English Premier League
- Liga Nos
- Ligue 1
- Paris Saint Germain
- Sl Benfica
- Leeds United
- Atletico Madrid
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.