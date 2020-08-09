Thiago Alcantara would be a dream signing for Liverpool, gushes Rio Ferdinand

With only one year left on his contract at Bayern Munich, the Bavarians have been trying hard to try and convince Thiago to sign another long-term extension. The Spaniard has been heavily linked with a move away from the Bundesliga as he is reportedly looking to try his hand at a new challenge. That has seen Liverpool, PSG and a few other sides all enquire over a potential move although Bayern are confident they can get the Spaniard to sign an extension.