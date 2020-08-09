Thiago Alcantara would be a dream signing for Liverpool, gushes Rio Ferdinand
Today at 2:35 PM
Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has opined that Thiago Alcantara would be the dream signing for Liverpool this summer as he’s the player the Reds need in their lineup. The Spaniard is reportedly looking for a new challenge with him keen to leave Germany and try his hand somewhere else.
With only one year left on his contract at Bayern Munich, the Bavarians have been trying hard to try and convince Thiago to sign another long-term extension. The Spaniard has been heavily linked with a move away from the Bundesliga as he is reportedly looking to try his hand at a new challenge. That has seen Liverpool, PSG and a few other sides all enquire over a potential move although Bayern are confident they can get the Spaniard to sign an extension.
Yet that doesn’t seem to have stopped Liverpool with the Reds considered to be the front-runners in the race to sign Thiago. However, despite the rumours about his future, the 29-year-old played in the Champions League round of 16 second-leg for Bayern and thrived against Chelsea which has seen Rio Ferdinand admit he would be perfect for Liverpool. The Manchester United legend further admitted the Spaniard is a player that Liverpool do not have and it would be a dream move.
"He is a conductor, somebody who controls the tempo of the game, he’s got a wing mirror so he can see behind him, can see all angles, play every pass in the game. Intelligent player, he speaks the language which is an important part of it as well. He’d be a dream to have for someone like Liverpool. He’s the type of player they probably haven’t got,” Ferdinand said, reported Goal.
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
- Thiago Alcantara
- Rio Ferdinand
- Jurgen Klopp
- English Premier League
- Champions League
- Bundesliga
- Bayern Munich
- Liverpool Fc
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.