Cristiano Ronaldo is Juventus’ pillar with no chance of him leaving, proclaims Andrea Agnelli

They replaced the former Chelsea and Napoli boss with Andrea Pirlo and the 41-year-old tries his hand at coaching for the first time which has many fans concerned about Ronaldo’s future. The Portuguese legend has been linked with a move to PSG and was reportedly considering leaving Turin for Paris this summer but Andrea Agnelli has quashed any such rumours. In an interview, the Juventus chief admitted that there is little chance of Ronaldo leaving the club and Agnelli added that he’s convinced Ronaldo will stay.