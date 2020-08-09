Cristiano Ronaldo is Juventus’ pillar with no chance of him leaving, proclaims Andrea Agnelli
Today at 2:12 PM
Juventus chief Andrea Agnelli has asserted that he believes there is no chance that Cristiano Ronaldo will leave the club despite the problems that the Old Lady have been through. The Serie A giants lifted their 9th consecutive Scudetto but were knocked out of the Champions League by Lyon.
Despite a brace from Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus still fell well short of threatening Olympique Lyon in their round of 16 Champions League clash thanks to a first-leg win and a penalty from Memphis Depay in the second leg. It meant that Juventus' board members, boss Maurizio Sarri and fans were forced to watch as their side was knocked out of Europe’s premier cup competition in the Round of 16 for the first time in over a decade which forced Juventus’ hand.
They replaced the former Chelsea and Napoli boss with Andrea Pirlo and the 41-year-old tries his hand at coaching for the first time which has many fans concerned about Ronaldo’s future. The Portuguese legend has been linked with a move to PSG and was reportedly considering leaving Turin for Paris this summer but Andrea Agnelli has quashed any such rumours. In an interview, the Juventus chief admitted that there is little chance of Ronaldo leaving the club and Agnelli added that he’s convinced Ronaldo will stay.
"I am entirely convinced he will stay. I think the report was down to an interview from several months ago, which just happened to be published just before we played against a French team. It's an old media trick. No, I can assure you that Ronaldo remains a pillar of Juventus,” Agnelli said, reported ESPN.
