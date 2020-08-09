Chelsea are a work in progress but we want more than fourth place finishes, admits Frank Lampard

With Bayern Munich outclassing Chelsea with a humbling 7-1 aggregate defeat, Frank Lampard has confessed that his Blues team are a work in progress and need more before they can challenge for titles. The Blues finished 4th in the league but ended the season with one of the worst defensive records.

Despite an impressive first half to their season, Chelsea’s second half saw many fans and critics alike complain about the inconsistency Frank Lampard’s Blues had to them. They struggled to finish amongst the top four with it taking a final day win over Wolverhampton Wanderers to confirm their place in next season’s Champions League. However, Lampard and his Chelsea team ended their season on a sour note with two losses in the FA Cup final and the Champions League.

They lost to Arsenal 2-1 in the former and succumbed to their worst European defeat in the latter with a 7-1 aggregate defeat to Bayern Munich. But despite that, Lampard admitted that his Chelsea side are a “work in progress” and are a far way off from the past where they competed for titles and Champions League trophies. He also added that while the Blues want more than just finishing fourth, they know they have a group they can improve upon and can keep moving forward.

"It's not a slight work in progress, It is a work in progress. It is not the norm for Chelsea. In the last 20 years we had players, teams with prime [Eden] Hazard and [Diego] Costa, prime [Petr] Cech, [John] Terry and [Didier] Drogba. Competing for the Premier League title year on year, getting to finals and semi-finals regularly. We know that's not the case [now],” Lampard said in his post-match interview.

"We lost the best player in the league pretty much in Eden Hazard. People would not normally commend coming fourth for Chelsea, we want more but the feeling is we have achieved something with the group we have. Now is the time to think where we can improve."