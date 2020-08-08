Kai Havertz is the best talent I’ve seen at Bayer Leverkusen, proclaims Rudi Voller

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Rudi Voller has claimed that Kai Havertz is the best talent he has seen come through Leverkusen’s ranks. The Bundesliga side are considered to be one of the best producers of youth products with Michael Ballack, Toni Kroos and countless others thriving at the club.

While the Bundesliga season is over, the German teams are preparing to play in the Europa League and Champions League although only two German sides remain in both competitions. Bayern Munich faces Chelsea in the Champions League round of 16 while Bayer Leverkusen are through into the quarter-finals of the Europa League after a convincing win over Rangers. But Leverkusen have a bigger problem with super-starlet Kai Havertz potentially on the verge of leaving the club.

The German international has already told the club as much with Chelsea said to be his top suitor although no move has materialized as of yet. While that may change in the future, German legend Rudi Voller has confessed that Havertz may be the best talent has seen come through the ranks at the club. The German side have produced the likes of Michael Ballack, Toni Kroos and a few others over the years, but the Leverkusen sporting director admitted that Havertz has a lot of talent with him a “mix between Ballack and Ozil”.

“For me, he's the best I've seen at Leverkusen, and I've been here for a lifetime. We had Emerson, [Michael] Ballack, Ze Roberto, [Toni] Kroos, but he's on top. He is very young, he can play five or six roles, he has been here for 10 years. When he was 17, I asked the first-team coach to let him train with the greats during the national team break. After three days Roger Schmidt never made him return to the youth team. He has talent with the ball at his feet, he is a mix between Ballack and [Mesut] Ozil, but he takes the best bits from both of them,” Voller said reported the Daily Mail.

The 20-year-old has, however, been linked with a move away and rumours have it that Leverkusen have set a £90million asking price for Havertz. But with Bayern Munich stepping out of the race, it leaves only Chelsea in the running and the Blues are looking at a lower fee with them keen on signing the German this summer. But Voller admitted that there will be no discount because of the coronavirus as the club don’t have to sell him and are happy to keep Havertz.

“No, but with his talent, it means he's on the list of all the best clubs. We know of the interest of a couple of clubs, especially Chelsea, but for us, the situation is quite simple; he has a two-year contract, if anyone wants him on our terms, fine, otherwise he stays here another year and we are happy. It won't be easy, but for an artist like him there is no Covid discount,” added the World Cup winner.