Juventus sack manager Maurizio Sarri after Champions League elimination

With Juventus knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16 by Olympique Lyon, reports indicated that Maurizio Sarri’s job was in trouble with the Italian on his last chance. The former Napoli and Chelsea boss walked into the game with his future in doubt and the loss to Lyon does mean that Juventus have taken drastic action and parted ways. That is despite having lifted Juventus’ ninth consecutive Serie A title towards the end of July, with the Old Lady sitting well behind Inter Milan and Lazio half-way through the season.