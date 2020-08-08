Juventus sack manager Maurizio Sarri after Champions League elimination
Juventus have reportedly parted ways with head coach Maurizio Sarri after the club's elimination from the Champions League round of 16 with the former Chelsea boss dismissed despite winning the Italian Serie A. The 61-year-old was appointed last summer and replaced Massimilano Allegri in Turin.
With Juventus knocked out of the Champions League in the round of 16 by Olympique Lyon, reports indicated that Maurizio Sarri’s job was in trouble with the Italian on his last chance. The former Napoli and Chelsea boss walked into the game with his future in doubt and the loss to Lyon does mean that Juventus have taken drastic action and parted ways. That is despite having lifted Juventus’ ninth consecutive Serie A title towards the end of July, with the Old Lady sitting well behind Inter Milan and Lazio half-way through the season.
But the loss, after two legs, to Olympique Lyon in the Round of 16 of the Champions League was the last straw for Juventus and Sky Sports has reported that Sarri has been sacked. The same has been confirmed by the club and they released a statement that thanked Sarri for his work in “writing a new page in Juventus’ history” with their ninth consecutive Scudetto. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that the Old Lady are now looking for their next manager with Mauricio Pochettino and Simone Inzaghi on the list.
“Juventus Football Club announces that Maurizio Sarri has been relieved of his post as coach of the First Team. The club would like to thank the coach for writing a new page in Juventus history with the victory of the ninth consecutive Scudetto, the culmination of a personal journey that has led him to climb all the categories of Italian football,” reads the statement from Juventus’ official website.
Ufficiale | Maurizio Sarri sollevato dall'incarico. https://t.co/rYAzQtGAg9 pic.twitter.com/oOYWGJGM4Y— JuventusFC (#Stron9er 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆) (@juventusfc) August 8, 2020
