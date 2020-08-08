Juventus have good record in Champions League but we are cursed, proclaims Maurizio Sarri

Despite beating Olympique Lyon, Juventus were knocked out of the Champions League on away goals which has seen boss Maurizio Sarri claim that he believes the Old Lady are cursed. The Serie A giants lifted their ninth consecutive Scudetto ahead of the Round of 16 clash but failed to overcome Lyon.

While Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up to the plate and did his job, the rest of his team failed yet again as Juventus fell short in Turin. The Old Lady faced Olympique Lyon in their Champions League round of 16 second-leg clash with Lyon walking into the game ahead after a first-leg win. However, two controversial penalties and one superb goal from Ronaldo later, the Serie A giants won the second-leg but lost the battle on away goals and the wait for a Champions League crown goes on.

However, rumours have it that this could make things even worse for Maurizio Sarri with the Italian under immense pressure in Turin from the higher ups at Juventus. But the former Chelsea and Napoli boss showed none of that in his post-match press-conference and instead admitted that the Old Lady might be cursed in the Champions League. Sarri also added that he believes his team played a good game, “fought until the end” and that is something he appreciates.

"We are out of a competition where we won six out of eight games we played, we drew one and lost one. That means that in eight matches we got 19 points. If there were a Champions League table we would be first or second. Instead, we are out. That's why I feel incredibly sad. It makes me understand that in this competition Juventus are cursed," Sarri said in his post-match press conference.

"If I weren't so bitter, I would get out of this match with a smile on my face, because I saw the lads in good shape again, they gave all they had, they fought until the end, they put their heart and soul into the match. I appreciated it."