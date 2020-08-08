Adidas launches Manchester United 2020/21 home jersey, inspired by the club’s iconic crest

Adidas has launched a fresh new 2020/21 season home kit of India’s most-followed football club - Manchester United , inspired by the club’s iconic crest. The “Manchester United DNA” has been a focus for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and his team, and the home jersey for the forthcoming 20/21 season aims to encapsulate the DNA of the club, using the threads of the club crest itself to produce a subtly patterned base fabric.

Taking influence from the intricacies of the yarn-stitched application onto the shirt, a fine graphic print provides a unique pattern and detailing onto a colour-block background. The name of the club is also proudly engineered into the print, visible through the use of different red tones. Ingio Turner, the design director at adidas, admitted that the design team at the company researched the "values and iconography" to help create something that stands for the club.

“For this season, the design team at adidas researched the values and iconography that connect athletes and fans, and looked to fuse these with modernity and innovation, to create something that connects the people and stands for unity. We pretty quickly landed on the crest as it is the representation of the heart and passion of the club, it is symbolic and iconic across the world. It is significant as the first component added to each design, and one that makes up the threads of the shirt design for the 2020/21 season," said Inigo Turner.