We have a better team than Real Madrid but need to demonstrate it, proclaims Rodri

Manchester City midfielder Rodrigo has claimed that while the Cityzens have a better squad than Real Madrid, they need to demonstrate that ability on the field. The Manchester side faces Real Madrid in their Champions League round of 16 second-leg but they have a 2-1 advantage going into the game.

While Real Madrid finished their 2019/20 extended season as La Liga champions, Manchester City finished their Premier League season as runners-up to Liverpool. The Cityzens were forced to watch the Reds stormed to their first Premier League title and were even knocked out in the FA Cup semi-finals by Arsenal. However, having already won the Carabao Cup, the Cityzens have their eyes on the Champions League but Los Blancos stand in their way.

The two sides will face each other in the second leg of the last-16 encounter at the Etihad Stadium although Manchester City walks into the game with a 2-1 advantage. That has seen Rodri claim that he believes that while City have the better team, they need to showcase that on the field. He also added that while Real Madrid has more experience on the Champions League stage, City are capable of causing problems and have a good chance of winning.

"I know that we have a better team but we have to show that we have a better team on the pitch with our good behaviour and personality. I think we have a better squad and if we do things well, I think everything is going to be good for us. That's just a general opinion of mine. I think we have got a better team, but words are worthless if you can't demonstrate them out on the field. It's down to us to prove that, prove what I've been saying,” Rodri said in his pre-match interview.

“There are lots of general reasons, but I'd just say we're a side that is full of goals and we've got talented players in every position, every area of the field. We've got to play well and I think we've got to match Real Madrid in what they may have that is better than us – more experience on the massive stage than us and they've got a strong mentality in these big, big games. If we match them in those areas, fate will decide, but I think we'll have a good chance."