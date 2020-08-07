Reports | Lazio optimistic of signing David Silva with Manchester City exit inching closer

With his time at Manchester City coming to an end, David Silva’s future has been a big question amidst links with moves to the MLS and La Liga but reports indicate that Lazio are the front-runners for the midfielder. The 34-year-old will leave the Cityzens once their Champions league campaign ends.

A decade after he signed for Manchester City as one of their many stars, David Silva is set to depart Manchester City with the Spaniard looking for a new challenge. Now 34, Silva will walk away from the Etihad Stadium as one of their best players and a Premier League great with him winning eleven major trophies in under a decade. That does include a few Premier League titles but despite reports indicating that he could yet sign a new deal, Sky Sports has reported that Lazio are already in talks.

The Spaniard has been linked with a move to the MLS and back to the La Liga, but Serie A side Lazio are the front-runners for his signature. The report revealed that negotiations between the two parties are ongoing with Silva interested in signing for Simone Inzaghi’s side. The Biancocelesti finished their Serie A season in fourth despite being in title contention. They, however, finished only five points behind Champions Juventus with many considering them amongst the top choices for next season's Scudetto.

However, while Sky Sports has reported that negotiations are proving to be tough, Silva’s father, Fernando Silva, has confessed that the Biancocelesti are his top choice. He admitted that the Spaniard turned down a one-year extension with Manchester City and that Silva has ruled out a return to either Spain or Valencia. Silva's father also added that the 34-year-old loves the Serie A and believes he could end his career in Italy as he would love playing in Italy

"David had been telling me for some years that he wanted to play at Manchester City for a total of 10 years and then end the cycle there. I told him one day, 'if they're offering you a one-year extension, why don't you take it?' and he told me 'well you take it then!'". One day he tells me one thing and the next he tells me another, personally I would like him to remain in Europe and until the transfer window shuts, I can't rule out anything," Silva said, reported Sky Sports.

"I can confirm that he likes the Italian league and would really enjoy playing in Italy. He told me he could play there until he's 40 years old. At the moment, there are many offers and he has to decide, but I'd love it if he signed for Lazio, because even if Rome is quite far away, it'd be a huge opportunity for him. I know it's unlikely he'll come back to Spain, as he always tells me to rule out the idea of a return to Valencia."