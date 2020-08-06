Rogerio Ramos joins Odisha FC as goalkeeping coach

Speaking on the new Goalkeeping Coach, Head Coach Mr. Stuart Baxter said, "I welcome Rogerio Ramos to the OFC family and I am sure that he will be a very good addition to our coaching team. He has the experience of working in India and he has also spoken to Assistant Coach Gerry Peyton. We all are on the same page with respect to the goalkeepers in OFC and that will be a huge advantage for all of us."