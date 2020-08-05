Manchester City sign Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake for £41 million

With a move for Ferran Torres done and dusted, Manchester City have signed Nathan Ake with the Dutch defender signing for the Cityzens from Bournemouth. The former Chelsea defender was heavily linked with a move away after the Cherries were relegated on the final day of the 2019/20 season.

After finishing second, behind Liverpool, in the race for the 2019/20 Premier League title, Manchester City started their summer window early to reinforce their team. It has seen the Cityzens’ sign Valencia starlet Ferran Torres earlier this week in a £21 million, plus add-ons, but the club are reportedly far from done with their summer business. But City have cut that list down by one with a move for Nathan Ake. The Cityzens have signed the Bournemouth defender for an initial fee of £41 million with a further £1 million in add-ons.

The 25-year-old has also signed a five year deal with the Manchester side despite reports linking him with moves to Chelsea and Manchester United. The Blues did have a buy-back option on Ake but reports have indicated that the fee was a bit much for the club and that the Dutch international was overly keen on signing for City, something that he confirmed as much in his interview. Ake also admitted that he knows he has to “work hard” to make the cut for the starting eleven but believes he can do that.

“City have been the best side in England over the course of the last decade. Coming here is a dream for me. This is a top side full of world-class players. Everywhere you look in this squad there are big names with international pedigree. Pep is a manager admired across the world – what he’s done in the game speaks for itself,” Ake told City's official website.

“The success he’s had is unbelievable and the style of football he plays really appeals to me. I know I’m going to have to work hard to get into the side, but that’s what I’m here to do. I’ll do whatever I can to make an impact and help the team win silverware.”