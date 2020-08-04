Manchester City sign Valencia starlet Ferran Torres for €27 million
Today at 1:08 AM
Manchester City have made their first foray into the summer transfer window with them signing Valencia’s Ferran Torres for an initial fee of €27 million. The Spaniard had been linked with a move away from Los Ches after he refused to sign an extension and has signed a five year deal with City.
While the extended 2019/20 Premier League only ended a little over a week ago, Manchester City have already made their first summer move by signing Ferran Torres. The 20-year-old arrives as one of Spanish football’s most talented youngsters with him thriving at Valencia but the Los Ches’ hand was forced after he refused to sign an extension. That saw the club accept a €27 million bid from the Cityzens with £11 million in add-ons and bonuses tacked onto the fee.
The Spaniard has signed a five year deal with City although his wages haven’t been made public but he has been touted to replace Leroy Sane. The German signed for Bayern Munich this summer and City have effectively reinforced their team again but Torres admitted that Pep Guardiola’s reputation helped convince him. He also added, in his first interview as a City player, that he’s overjoyed at the move and believes he can play a role in adding to the club’s success.
“I am so happy to be joining City. Every player wants to be involved in attacking teams and Manchester City are one of the most attacking in world football. Pep encourages a really open, aggressive style, which I love, and he is a manager with a proven track record of improving players. To have him overseeing my development is a dream. City have won plenty of trophies in the last 10 years and I hope I can play a role in continuing that success,” Torres told City’s website.
Here we go! We’re delighted to announce the signing of @FerranTorres20 from Valencia on a five-year deal ✍️— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 4, 2020
🔵 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/hzCbdoRsxL
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.