Manchester City sign Valencia starlet Ferran Torres for €27 million

The Spaniard has signed a five year deal with City although his wages haven’t been made public but he has been touted to replace Leroy Sane. The German signed for Bayern Munich this summer and City have effectively reinforced their team again but Torres admitted that Pep Guardiola’s reputation helped convince him. He also added, in his first interview as a City player, that he’s overjoyed at the move and believes he can play a role in adding to the club’s success.