Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga clubs looking to let home fans attend games next season

In an “Extraordinary DFL Members Assembly” professional clubs across German’s football pyramid came to a “uniform approach” over the return of fans to stadiums. The minutes of the meeting were revealed on the Bundesliga’s official website and it revealed that in the proposed approach, no away fans will be allowed until the end of the year with only home fans allowed. It also confirmed that there will be no standing room sections until October 31st with it subject to the approval of authorities.