Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga clubs looking to let home fans attend games next season
Today at 1:05 AM
After a DFL members assembly meeting, Bundesliga and Bundesliga.2 clubs met to discuss the future of fans with them looking to allow the gradual return but only if the authorities give them the green light. The coronavirus outbreak has forced leagues across Europe to play games behind closed doors.
While football returned after a three month lockdown in early June, the Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A, Premier League and various other leagues across Europe were forced behind closed doors. That has seen football change, although not for the better, with the lack of fans affecting teams across Europe’s big leagues. But while there is no news on when fans might return in four of the Europe’s big five leagues, the Bundesliga, and Bundesliga.2, are looking to let spectators back inside stadiums.
In an “Extraordinary DFL Members Assembly” professional clubs across German’s football pyramid came to a “uniform approach” over the return of fans to stadiums. The minutes of the meeting were revealed on the Bundesliga’s official website and it revealed that in the proposed approach, no away fans will be allowed until the end of the year with only home fans allowed. It also confirmed that there will be no standing room sections until October 31st with it subject to the approval of authorities.
“The virtual meeting took place due to the need to discuss a possible partially-uniform approach for all clubs regarding the possible return of spectators to stadiums, if such a move should prove feasible given the impact and continued progression of the coronavirus pandemic during the 2020-21 season,” revealed the Bundesliga’s statement.
#DFL-Mitgliederversammlung: Die Clubs der #Bundesliga und 2. Bundesliga haben ein einheitliches Vorgehen in bestimmten Punkten hinsichtlich der möglichen Rückkehr von Stadionbesuchern beschlossen ➡️ https://t.co/qZf8Lr3fZG pic.twitter.com/K7Bot8EaJJ— DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga (@DFL_Official) August 4, 2020
