We will always be remembered as first Liverpool team to win Premier League, proclaims Fabinho

Fabinho has admitted that becoming the first Liverpool side to lift a Premier League title is an incredible honour for both him and the team. The Reds brushed aside Manchester City in the 2019/20 season as they finished the extended season with eighteen points separating them and the Cityzens.

The last two seasons have been fruitful for Jurgen Klopp and his side as they’ve lifted three trophies in the space of three years. That includes Liverpool’s sixth Champions League crown, a FIFA Club World Cup trophy and the club’s first ever Premier League title. The latter also meant that the Reds put an end to a thirty year drought without a league title, something that has made many within Liverpool overjoyed.

The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Jurgen Klopp amongst others have already admitted how proud they are and Fabinho is the latest to say the same. In an interview recently, the Brazilian admitted that nobody realises how important winning the Premier League is because it will see this side remembered for the rest of time. He also added that the effects of the coronavirus hampered their celebrations with the fans but he’s happy the fans celebrated at home.

"It's very important to us. We may not have realised this importance yet but I think we will always be remembered because we were the first Liverpool squad to win the championship since it became the Premier League. This club has a lot of history and has won many trophies as well, but this one is perhaps a little bit more special due to the long period we've spent without a league title," Fabinho told Liverpoolfc.com.

"Liverpool supporters have been waiting for this title for a long time and unfortunately they could not be inside the stadium with us, but certainly everyone in their houses celebrated a lot. We absolutely have to celebrate because the way we conquered, with the huge points difference between us and second place, is really something to celebrate."