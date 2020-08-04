Reports | Arsenal front-runners for Willian with three-year contract on table

The Times, however, has further reported that the Gunners are set to offer the Brazilian a three-year contract as the club looks to improve their team. The 32-year-old has been on the North London side’s radar for quite sometime and reports have indicated that he’s is on the list of targets that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has submitted to the club. However, despite Chelsea indicating that they would like to keep him, the two parties have failed to come to an agreement over a new contract.