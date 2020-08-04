Reports | Arsenal front-runners for Willian with three-year contract on table
Arsenal are reportedly prepared to offer Willian a three year contract after the Brazilian rejected another offer from Chelsea to extended his expiring contract. The 31-year-old’s current deal with the Blues expires at the end of the extended 2019/20 season with him looking for a new challenge.
Despite reports indicating that Barcelona and Inter Miami were his top destinations, the Athletic’s David Ornstein has reported that Arsenal are one of two sides in the race for Willian. The Gunners have been amongst the Brazilian’s top suitors since the January transfer window with the 31-year-old looking to leave Chelsea once his current contract expires. While there has been interest from both Barcelona and the MLS side, no move has occurred as of yet with Willian’s contract expiring once Chelsea’s foray into the Champions League ends.
The Times, however, has further reported that the Gunners are set to offer the Brazilian a three-year contract as the club looks to improve their team. The 32-year-old has been on the North London side’s radar for quite sometime and reports have indicated that he’s is on the list of targets that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has submitted to the club. However, despite Chelsea indicating that they would like to keep him, the two parties have failed to come to an agreement over a new contract.
Reports have indicated that Willian wanted a three-year deal as opposed to the two-year contract that Chelsea was offering him. Not only that, Ornstein has reported that Arsenal’s proposed, and rather expensive, three year deal is the one that has appealed to Willian as it would mean that he stays in London. The Brazilian, however, will only make the final decision on his future after Chelsea’s clash against Bayern Munich in their Champions League round of 16 second leg.
